YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy elected as Parliament PAC member

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has been elected as a member of the Central Government Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma made the official announcement in a bulletin. Bhupesh Yadav and Rajiv Chandrasekhar, former PAC members from the Rajya Sabha, have joined the Union Cabinet, leaving their seats vacant.



While nominations were invited for the two vacant seats, Vijayasai Reddy and BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi filed nominations. The Rajya Sabha Secretary General announced that the two were unanimously elected to the PAC as there is no one in the fray.



On the other hand, the YSRCP has declared full support for the OBC Amendment Bill introduced by the Center in the Lok Sabha. YSRCP fully supports the OBC bill, said Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. He said that giving the power to states to identify OBCs was a good move..