YSRCP retains its hold on Tirupati corporation

Tirupati: Despite change of guard in the State, the YSRCP was able to retain its hold on Tirupati Corporation. YSRCP, which won 49 divisions against 50 in the corporation, was able to retain majority of them, foiling the repeated attempts of the ruling NDA government to poach YSRCP corporators.



However, the NDA alliance was able to woo 14 YSRCP corporator, who joined TDP, increasing its strength in the municipal council, which is far below the required majority of 25.

Even Mayor Dr R Sirisha of YSRCP remained silent after the YSRCP faced worst defeat in the Assembly elections. She decided to remain in YSRCP and refused TDP’s offer. When its efforts to get majority in the corporation failed, the NDA alliance government saw the crucial standing committee election postponed indefinitely.

The election to various standing committees was scheduled on October 1, but in the last moment it was postponed. Sources say that the ruling NDA government, after unable to get majority in the municipal council, has decided not to conduct the election.

YSRCP senior leader and standing committee chairman SK Babu alleged that the ruling NDA government was afraid of losing the standing committee election, hence pressurised the officials to defer the election. He said they are still having 34 corporators with them and in a position to win the standing committee election.

Sources said the NDA government including TDP, BJP and Jana Sena, is putting in all efforts to get at least 10 more YSRCP corporators quit YSRCP and join them to get majority in the corporation.

A senior TDP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said the alliance is trying to use the 3-day Tirupati tour of JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, to invite more YSRCP corporators to join the Kutami to get control of the corporation.

One should wait to see how far the Kutami is going to achieve success in capturing the municipal corporation from its rival YSRCP.