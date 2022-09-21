YSRCP ruined systems, institutions in its 3.5 yr rule: BJP

Ongole (Prakasam District): BJP is conducting Prajaporu yatra till October 2 against the corrupted, anarchic and anti-public rule of YSRCP and requesting the public to save the State from the inefficient and deceitful Chief Minister, said party national executive member Kanna Lakshmi Narayana.

He participated as the chief guest at Prajaporu yatra and spoke at the street meeting opposite APSRTC bus stand in Ongole on Wednesday.

Later speaking at a press meet with BJP Ongole parliament president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, AP BJP Political Feedback Pramukh Lanka Dinakar and others, Lakshmi Narayana said that the accused in corruption cases conducted padayatra for 3,500 km in the State and made deceitful promises to the public to win the elections. After becoming the CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy started business with public as the working capital and traded resources of the State for his personal profits, he alleged. He blamed the YSRCP government of ruining the systems and institutions in the State in during its rule for just three and half years and damaging education, cinematography, business, construction, industries and other fields.

Lakshmi Narayana criticised that there is no development in the State due to the inefficiency of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and no investor is coming forward to set up industries in the State as they lost confidence in the CM. The State government has failed to announce job calendar and recruit jobless youth, when several hundreds of qualified and unemployed youth across the State are waiting for jobs. But the government has awarded volunteer jobs to lakhs of party workers to take the public into their grip and paying them public money as honorarium, he criticised.

He requested the public, farmers, youth and workers to save the State from the corrupt government, by explaining to them how they were deceived by the ruling party.

Lanka Dinakar alleged that though the union government is extending all help for the development of Ongole parliament constituency, the State government is not cooperating with it. He questioned the disappearance of 5.65 lakh metric tons of PDS rice from the supplied 16.20 lakh tons sent for free distribution to more than 6 lakh BPL families, under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme for 18 months.