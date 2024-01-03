YSRCP rule a golden era, says Kakani

Podalakuru (Nellore district): Describing the YSR Congress regime as a golden era for the poor, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the State government was extending several welfare schemes to the poor and downtrodden.

He came down heavily on the previous TDP government for totally ignoring the welfare of the poor. Addressing a gathering after distributing the newly-hiked social security pension of Rs 3,000 to the beneficiaries at Podalskuru mandal on Tuesday, the Minister pointed out that during the TDP regime it was highly difficult for people as they were forced make rounds to government offices to get a meagre monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

Kakani recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hiked the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 immediately after assuming the office. The YSRCP government hiked the monthly pension every year and it has now reached Rs 3,000.

While during the TDP regime, pension was distributed to only 39 lakh people, the number of beneficiaries under the YSRCP rule has gone up to 66 lakh. He said that though the State government was facing financial crisis, it has kept the promises made to the people and was continuing implementation of all the welfare schemes.