YSRCP 's Samajika Sadhikara Yatra launched in Siinganamala

Anantapur: The YSRCP's "Samajika Sadhikara Yatra has been launched at Bukkarayasamudram main centre in the district.

The Bus Yatra started from Singanamala, the constituency of Jonnalagadda Padmavathi as a 20 km Rally with a cavalcade of cars, buses and motor cycles joining the Rally.

The YSRCP leaders including district in-charge minister and regional coordinator Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, deputy CM and minority welfare minister Amzhadh Basha, Labour minister Gummanur Jayaram, Woman and Child Welfare minister Usha Sricharan, ex-minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and other members of Parliament Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav stood on open top bus and greeted the people during the 20 km Rally which culminated at Bukkarayasamudram, the venue of the public meeting.

The burden of the key speakers at the public meeting was that the YCP government headed by chief minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy rendered social justice to SC,ST, BC and other stake holders on an unprecedented scale in the country.

Deputy chief minister Amzhadh Basha and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh addressing the well attended public meeting presided over by Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi observed that the chief minister fullfilled 99 percent of his pre-election promises whereas the ex-chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu kept only 10 percent of the 600 promises he made to people.

During the 14 year rule of Naidu, he never addressed social justice issues relating to the neglected communities.

Labor minister and Sathya Sai district in-charge Gummanur Jayaram stated that the BC's are the backbone of YCP because of the great deal they got from the government. The response received from the people for the yatra is an indication of the revolution ushered in by the social justice initiatives of the government

Woman and Child Welfare minister described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a political star in the horizon of social justice communities.

Members of Parliament Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav stated that no other state government in the country's history had rendered such justice giving an identity and recognition by distributing positions of power to the disadvantaged communities.

They maintained that what CM Jagan Reddy to the under-,privileged groups in the state is unheard of in the post-independence era.

Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, MLA stated Jagan Anna riding on the crest of a popular wave will bounce back to power with renewed dedication to serve the people.

The Bus Yatras have been launched from three locations in the state including Guntur and Ichapuram in the state and are aimed at creating awareness to people the government achievements on the social justice front.