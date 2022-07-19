YSRCP should retain power with better result: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Making a strong pitch for continuation of the mass contact programme, 'Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhutvam,' Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the legislators and party members to lead the initiative with commitment, besides achieving the set targets.

Addressing the second workshop attended by Ministers, party in-charges and regional coordinators at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised on retaining power in coming general elections where lakhs of families are counting on them, as the government proved its mettle by improving people's living standards with various welfare schemes and development works. Citing the YSRCP victories in Kuppam local body polls, he said that the party has to regain its power with better results, aiming for 175 seats.

The Chief Minister said he was doing everything he can and ordered the MLAs to work hard, as the government was doing its best in implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner without living any scope for corruption or discrimination. As this created a platform, he said that it was the responsibility of the MLAs to take it forward and achieve good results.

While asking the MLAs to focus on grievances received during the programme, the Chief Minister said that Rs 20 lakh will be allocated to each secretariat for priority works considering the requests from the people. In addition to these, Rs 2 crore will be allocated to each MLA under the Constituency Development Fund to MLAs from Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF). The Chief Minister said each MLA should visit seven village/ward secretariats next month as part of the mass contact programme.

The MLAs were ordered to visit seven secretariats in the coming month as part of the mass contact programme which should last a period of 16 to 21 days. For monitoring the programme, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to appoint observers for 175 constituencies.