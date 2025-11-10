YSRCP slams govt after rats bite students at Eluru Medical College

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party has sharply condemned the appalling conditions at Eluru Medical College, where six students were bitten by rats in the hostel premises, forcing them to undergo anti-rabies treatment.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday, Dr. Ambati Naga Radhakrishna, chairman of the YSRCP Doctors’ Wing, and Dr M Prabhu Das, the wing’s state general secretary, said the incident exposed the gross negligence of the ruling NDA government in maintaining basic sanitation and safety in government-run institutions.

“This kind of administrative apathy in medical colleges, which are responsible for training future doctors, is unacceptable,” the YSRCP leaders said, demanding that the government take immediate corrective action and ensure proper living conditions in hostels and hospitals.

They also urged the government to improve infrastructure in government medical colleges and hospitals, which primarily serve the students and people from marginalised sections.

The YSRCP leaders further alleged that the TDP government was engaging in vendetta politics, citing the police notices and prolonged questioning of former minister Dr Seediri Appalaraju. “Under the pretext of enquiry, the government is attempting to intimidate and demoralise YSRCP cadres instead of focusing on genuine development and welfare,” they said.

They claimed that the government had targeted Dr. Appalaraju because of his swift response to public issues, including the recent devotees’ deaths in Kasibugga. “The YSRCP will continue to stand by the people and fight against the government’s anti-people policies, regardless of political pressure,” the leaders asserted.

They urged the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration to stop political games and concentrate on its core responsibility, ensuring the safety, health, and welfare of citizens across Andhra Pradesh.