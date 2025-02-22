YSRCP slams trolls on young girl

Guntur: YSRCP leader Pothina Mahesh strongly condemned the “inhuman trolling” of a young girl from Vijayawada allegedly by TDP and Jana Sena supporters on social media after she expressed her admiration for former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mahesh expressed concern over the disturbing trend of targeting innocent children and questioned if such actions would be acceptable if directed at their own families.

He denounced the alleged involvement of the Deputy Speaker in the trolling and slammed certain media outlets for eroding journalistic values. He decried the psychological distress caused to the child and accused Jana Sena’s social media wing of spreading misinformation by altering the child’s identity online.