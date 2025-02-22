Live
- Mkts continue downslide for 4th day
- IMO Secretary General hails India’s role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare
- India needs to cut tariffs for better growth: NITI
- District Bar Association protests against Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill 2025
- Officials told to generate local livelihoods to stop migration
- Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement
- Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian issue, Gaza developments
- SP inaugurates neonatal ICU Ambulance
- High command should utilise campaign skills of Sharmila
- Municipal authorities turn blind eye to river water contamination
Just In
YSRCP slams trolls on young girl
Guntur: YSRCP leader Pothina Mahesh strongly condemned the “inhuman trolling” of a young girl from Vijayawada allegedly by TDP and Jana Sena supporters on social media after she expressed her admiration for former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mahesh expressed concern over the disturbing trend of targeting innocent children and questioned if such actions would be acceptable if directed at their own families.
He denounced the alleged involvement of the Deputy Speaker in the trolling and slammed certain media outlets for eroding journalistic values. He decried the psychological distress caused to the child and accused Jana Sena’s social media wing of spreading misinformation by altering the child’s identity online.