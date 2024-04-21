Live
Just In
YSRCP Srikalahasti candidate files nomination
CPI candidate Murali also filed nomination for Tirupati constituency
Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy filed his nomination on Saturday. Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy was also present with him. After performing puja rituals at Vijaya Ganapathi Aalayam, Madhusudan took out a huge rally in the town up to the RDO office where he submitted his nomination papers.
Addressing the people on the occasion, he recalled his services to the constituency and in particular during Covid pandemic. Saying that he is a local leader and will always be available to the people, the MLA asked people whether they want him or those, who come to the constituency only during elections.
Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu and others took part in the rally.
Meanwhile, CPI district secretary P Murali also filed his papers for Tirupati Assembly constituency as INDIA bloc candidate. Congress leader Mangati Gopal Reddy and CPI senior leader Narayana were also present. A few independent candidates also filed their nominations from different constituencies on Saturday.