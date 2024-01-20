YSRCP starts exercise for fifth list of candidates, likely to be announced tomorrow

YSRCP is currently focused on finalizing their MP candidates for the upcoming elections and so far announced four lists and started the exercise for the fifth list of candidates, which is expected to be announced soon.

With the goal of completing the candidate selection process before the 25th of this month. The party leader, Jagan, is planning to tour various districts starting from the 25th. The Ongole MP seat and Balineni Srinivas Reddy's seats are expected to be clarified in the fifth list. There may also be changes in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Here is a list of probable MP candidates that are likely to announced as in-charges

- Vizianagaram - Majji Srinivas

- Anakapalli - Adari Rama Kumari

- Rajahmundry - Dr. Padmalatha (BC)/ VV Vinayak

- Kakinada - Chalamalasetty Sunila

- Amalapuram - Rapaka Varaprasad or Elijah

- Narsapuram - Son of Gokaraju Gangaraju Kanakaraja

- Machilipatnam - New candidate

- Guntur - Modugula Venugopal or actor Ali

- Narasaraopeta - Lavu Krishnadevarayalu or a candidate of Yadava community

Additionally, there have been changes in the in-charges of 58 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats in four phases. Two more lists are expected to be released by the YCP, providing further opportunities for changes in candidates for 10 MP seats and four assembly in-charges.