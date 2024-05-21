Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's childhood dream realised; here's what it is

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani recently made a stunning debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in her career. Representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner during the 77th Cannes, Advani captivated the audience with her charm and poise. In an insightful interview with the media, she shared her emotions and experiences from this monumental occasion.

Reflecting on her Cannes debut, Advani described it as a ‘pinch me moment.’ She expressed immense excitement and honour at being invited to such a revered event. "We have been watching, through the Internet, everything about the Cannes Film Festival," she remarked, highlighting the surreal feeling of being part of it.

Advani reminisced about her childhood visit to Cannes nearly 20 years ago with her family. She vividly recalled seeing a massive poster of the iconic film ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ “Here I am today. Who knew at that point that I’d be here? I’m here for the Women in Cinema initiative,” she said, reflecting on her incredible journey from a young spectator to a celebrated guest.

Being recognised among other honorees at the Women in Cinema initiative was a humbling experience for Advani. “It’s overwhelming to say the least. The journey has been exciting and thrilling at the same time,” she stated, reflecting on her decade-long career in the film industry.

When asked about her motto, ‘Risk Meet Commercial,’ Advani explained her passion for action movies and her desire to bring her unique touch to them. "I have always wanted to do action movies, so when this came my way, I decided to do it with the best team. I want to put my own unique spin to it," she explained.

Kiara Advani is determined not to be a mere accessory in any film. “See, I would never want to be a part of a film where, if you take my character out of the film, the story can still move forward,” she asserted.

Advani’s future in the film industry looks promising with upcoming projects such as ‘Game Changer’ and the highly anticipated sequel to the action movie ‘War.’