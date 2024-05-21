Live
Just In
One arrested for throwing ink at Congress LS candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi
Delhi Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after ink was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Northeast Delhi, police said.
New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after ink was thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Northeast Delhi, police said.
The accused was identified as Ajay Kumar a.k.a Ranbir Bhatti, a resident of New Usmanpur.
According to police, on May 17, at 6:53 p.m. a police control room call was received regarding the ink incident.
“It was found that Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress candidate was in a meeting in AAP Office at 4th Pushta, Swami Satyanarain Bhawan, New Usmanpur. Chhaya Sharma, AAP Councillor was hosting the meeting,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.
After the meeting, when Chhaya Sharma came down to see off Kanhaiya Kumar, some persons came and put garlands around Kumar.
“After garlanding him, some people threw ink on Kumar and tried to assault him. When Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her,” said the DCP.
“One person has been arrested on Monday while efforts are being made to round up the others,” the DCP added.