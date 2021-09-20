YSRCP sweeps Parishad polls, bags 627 ZPTC and 8075 MPTC seats

In the results announced for MPTC and ZPTC elections on Sunday district, the ruling YSRCP continued its winning steak. YSRCP has taken over all the Zilla Parishads of 13 districts and won a record number of MPTC seats. With the elections were held for only 641 seats out of a total of 660 ZPTC seats, the ruling YSRCP won 627 seats.



On the other hand, the elections were held for 9,590 MPTCs out of a total of 10,047 MPTCs where YSRCP has bagged 85 percent of seats with 8,075 seats. With the main opposition boycotting the TDP elections and the lack of strong competing rivals, the YSRCP registers landslide victory. However, candidates who contested with TDP support won seven ZPTC seats and 923 MPTC seats surpassing YSRCP in three mandals. While, Jana Sena came in the third position with 179 MPTC seats. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. Sunday and the majority of the results were released by 10 pm.

YSRCP had a clear lead in all the districts in the ZPTC elections. There are a total of 660 ZPTC seats in the state. Elections were not held in 11 places due to the death of candidates and in 8 places due to other reasons. Elections were held for 641 seats.

Of the total 10,047 MPTC seats in the state, 2,371 seats were unanimous and elections were not held in 81 places due to the death of candidates and in 376 places due to other reasons. Elections were held for 9,590 MPTCs, including unanimous results. The YSRCP has a clear lead in almost all the districts. The TDP has seen some better results in the north Coastal Andhra and twin Godavari districts. Jana Sena got better results in East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Of the 179 MPTC seats won by the party, 140 were won in those two districts.