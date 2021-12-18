YSRCP terms Amaravati farmers yatra a 'Dandayatra'

Tadepalli: Describing the padayatra undertaken by some sections of people in the name of 'Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam' as Dandayatra against the people of Rayalaseema and north Andhra districts, the YSRCP in a statement here on Friday said that it was intended to protect the interest of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his benamis.

Minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appalaraju, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and Santanutalapadu MLA T J R Sudhakar Babu in the statement reminded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy never claimed that Amaravati would not be the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. He unequivocally stated that Amaravati is also one of the three capital cities for the state, they added. Naidu, who got his benamis purchased the lands in Amaravati, has proved once again that it was the yatra of his benamis. "The yatra has nothing do with the state or its interests but only to protect the land of his benamis."

Capital city should be useful for all sections of people but not to a small section of people, they said.

The ruling party leaders rejected the statements that people took out rallies in Rayalaseema, from Nellore to Guntur and from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam in north Andhra in support of Amaravati. They had never undertaken such rallies since it was again the interest of those areas, the leaders added.

The YSRCP leaders described it as real estate padayatra and the BJP participated in it knowing well that it was sponsored by the TDP.

They came down heavily on the CPI and the Jana Sena which always support Chandrababu whether he is in power or not. Describing both the parties as 'tails' of the TDP, the YSRCP leaders said that the CPI is rewriting the communist history and burying the Karl Marx theory.

They reiterated that the YCP believes in the welfare of all action of people and all regions should be developed on equal basis. The only solution is the decentralisation and that was made amply clear by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.