YSRCP totally neglected water bodies says Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore : Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has alleged that previous YSRCP government had totally neglected water bodies, making Andhra Pradesh State, which once famous as ‘rice bowl of India’, to face serious challenges in cultivation.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister pointed out that due to the laxity of previous YSRCP government, Copper Dam of Polavaram Project washed away, which requires crores of rupees for reconstruction. He alleged that Jagan government failed to put in efforts for bringing water through Pattiseema project and couldn’t provide water to Rayalaseema district through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

Anam said Somasila Dam Apron was damaged duo to heavy inflows received into the reservoir after Annamayya Dam washed way, adding that it is mandatory to release water from Somasila into the sea to avoid inundation of surrounding villages. Despite several appeals to take up repair works to the Apron made to the government for the last three years during the regime of Jagan government, the former government was least bothered over the issue.

The Minister lauded that it was Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who immediately responded over Somasila Reservoir dangerous condition and personally visited Somasila within 70 days of TDP establishing power in 2024 and assured to release necessary funds for doing repair works. Sharply responding over the comments made by former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in his Tuesday’s press meet against the government for renaming Sangam and Nellore Barrages, originally named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy respectively, Anam questioned Kakani as to why he didn’t respond when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue was installed by replacing Annamayya statue in Kadapa district and NTR Health University was renamed as YSR Health University.

Nellore Rural and Kavali MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kavya Krishna Reddy, TDP Nellore Parliament secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.