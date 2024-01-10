  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Vizag West Constituency Coordinator attends St. Joseph School Silver Jubilee celebrations

YSRCP Vizag West Constituency Coordinator attends St. Joseph School Silver Jubilee celebrations
x
Highlights

Adari Anand Kumar, the Visakha YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator and Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, attended the St. Joseph School Silver...

Adari Anand Kumar, the Visakha YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator and Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, attended the St. Joseph School Silver Jubilee celebrations in Malkapuram. The school management warmly welcomed Mr. Anand Kumar.

During his speech, he emphasized the importance of education with values and mentioned that many individuals who studied in missionary schools, including himself, have entered politics. He also advised the students to pursue disciplined education.

The program was attended by the school management, staff, students, and YSRCP leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X