YSRCP Vizag West Constituency Coordinator attends St. Joseph School Silver Jubilee celebrations

Adari Anand Kumar, the Visakha YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator and Chairman of Visakha Dairy and APMSMEDC, attended the St. Joseph School Silver Jubilee celebrations in Malkapuram. The school management warmly welcomed Mr. Anand Kumar.

During his speech, he emphasized the importance of education with values and mentioned that many individuals who studied in missionary schools, including himself, have entered politics. He also advised the students to pursue disciplined education.



The program was attended by the school management, staff, students, and YSRCP leaders.