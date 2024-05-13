  • Menu
YSRCP west candidate exhorts people to cast their vote

Visakhapatnam : Exercising the right to vote is imperative in a democratic country, mentioned YSRCP west candidate Adari Anand Kumar.

After casting his vote at Marripalem Railway vote that falls under the west constituency purview in Visakhapatnam, Adari Anand Kumar laid emphasis on participating in the electoral process.

Further, he stressed that people should not skip the exercise at any cost as it is a once-in-five-year opportunity for them to elect the right government.

