YSRCP West Constituency Prepares for Upcoming Elections

The booth level committee presidents, convenors, and co-conveners of the YSRCP West Constituency were called for a meeting by Regional Coordinator Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakha Parliament Candidate Botsa Jhansi, and YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar.

During the meeting, Minister Gudivada Amarnath emphasized the importance of working together for the success of the YSRCP party in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership and encouraged the committee members to actively engage with the local communities to explain the government's development and welfare schemes.

Visakha Parliament candidate Botsa Jhansi highlighted the essential role of party workers in ensuring the party's success. She commended Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's commitment to honest governance and the empowerment of women within the party.



YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar echoed the importance of unity among party members and emphasized the need to work collaboratively to address the issues facing the constituency. He encouraged activists and leaders to engage with the community at the booth level to ensure the party's message reaches every voter.

The meeting also saw the distribution of booth kits to the committee members, with Minister Amarnath, Visakha Parliament candidate Botsa Jhansi, and YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar handing them out.

The event was attended by corporators, party presidents, in-charges, mandal party presidents, conveners, senior party leaders, activists, and YSRCP supporters from the constituency. The participants expressed their dedication to working towards the party's success in the upcoming elections.