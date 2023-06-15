YSRCP will fight 2024 polls alone: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Anantapur: District in-charge and Forests and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has categorically stated that the YSRCP will fight the 2024 elections alone, no matter how many political parties come together to fight against it.

“We have the guts to fight alone on the strength of our government performance led by our leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Talking to reporters who met him here in connection with his visit to the cooperative dairy at Raptadu on Wednesday, Peddireddi in an indirect reference to Chandrababu &Co, said “may be they wanted to fight elections together” but we will fight as one party.

Naidu is politically weak and always clamours for political alliances. He aligned with the BJP in 2014 and now it is going to be a repeat in 2024. “Chandrababu has become weak politically and therefore he needs alliances but we have the people’s support and they are our strength,” he reiterated. “We have the blessings of people on the basis of our performance,” he stated.

The minister praised Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy for establishing a milk dairy in cooperative sector with an investment of Rs 20 crore. The dairy having 10,000 women as members is a feather in its cap. The dairy is procuring 1 lakh litres of milk from farmers.

He pointed out 99 percent of all promises made to people had been redeemed by the chief minister. Milk production had gone up by 35 percent in the state as a result of a tie-up with Amul.