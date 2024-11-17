‘Yuva Utsav-2024’ commences

Anakapalli: By taking part in youth festivals, participants can showcase their skills in various domains, opined district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

Inaugurating ‘Yuva Utsav-2024’ in Anakapalli on Saturday held under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, collector said that apart from academics, the focus should also be on extracurricular activities.

“By honing their skills in extracurricular activities, there is a scope for the students to get recognised in other fields as well. Creative skills aid in improving physical and emotional wellbeing too,” collector said.

Terming the festival as a great platform for the students to boost their self-confidence, integrity and innovative thoughts, Vijaya Krishnan exhorted the youth to brush their creative streaks.

She said that the avenue creates an opportunity for the youth to exhibit their talent in traditional art forms, dramas, music and other creative arenas.

As people from other states come together to display their expertise, collector said, the festival will provide an opportunity for the youth to improve leadership qualities and learn best practices from one another.

Speaking on the occasion, Nehru Yuva Kendra district officer G Maheswara Rao said, district-level science mela along with painting, photography, cultural competitions will be organised during the festival.