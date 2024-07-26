Live
- ‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’
- Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
- Civic chief orders to keep city clean
- Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR
- Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu
- Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
- Free bus travel for women very soon
- AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day
- Socio-Economic Outlook reveals gross income inequality among districts in TG
- Atchanna promises Bharosa to all eligible farmers
Just In
YVU Professor gets Brain Pool Fellowship
Highlights
Kadapa: Prof MV Shankar, from Department of Materials Science and Nanotechnology of Yogi Vemana University’, has been awarded with the Brain Pool...
Kadapa: Prof MV Shankar, from Department of Materials Science and Nanotechnology of Yogi Vemana University’, has been awarded with the Brain Pool Fellowship by the National Research Foundation of Korea. Starting in August 2024, Prof Shankar will join Konkuk University, South Korea, for a 29-month tenure.
Recognised among the top 2 per cent most influential scientists globally for four consecutive years, Prof Shankar’s research focuses on green hydrogen production and multifunctional nanomaterials. University officials and colleagues celebrated this significant achievement, highlighting its inspirational value for YVU’s academic community.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS