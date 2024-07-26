YVU Professor gets Brain Pool Fellowship

Kadapa: Prof MV Shankar, from Department of Materials Science and Nanotechnology of Yogi Vemana University’, has been awarded with the Brain Pool Fellowship by the National Research Foundation of Korea. Starting in August 2024, Prof Shankar will join Konkuk University, South Korea, for a 29-month tenure.

Recognised among the top 2 per cent most influential scientists globally for four consecutive years, Prof Shankar’s research focuses on green hydrogen production and multifunctional nanomaterials. University officials and colleagues celebrated this significant achievement, highlighting its inspirational value for YVU’s academic community.