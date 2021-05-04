Zoo parks and wildlife sanctuaries to be closed in AP, forest dept. takes decision amid covid cases

The Andhra Pradesh forest department has announced the closure of all zoo parks in the state in the wake of the widespread coronavirus epidemic and issued orders to this effect. It has decided to close eco-tourism centers and temple eco parks along with zoos. The forest department has ordered special measures to be taken for the health of the animals in the zoo.

On the other hand, The government has decided to impose a curfew in the state from tomorrow as part of the control of the covid‌ outbreak. The relaxation is enforced by enforcing Section 144 from 6 am to 12 noon so that people can buy necessities without any hassle. No more than five people should gather at that time while all the shops must be closed after 12 noon except for emergency. The restrictions will be in effect for two weeks.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly in the last month reporting maximum number of 10,000 to 20,000 cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Monday, as many as 18,972 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,15,275 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 11,63,994 cases. About 71 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 8,207.