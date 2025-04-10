Live
ZP meet sees war of words between ZP chief, minister
- Chaos prevails when the minister alleges that the previous YSRCP govt cancelled 10 lakh pensions
- ZP chairman Majji Srinivas alias Chinna Srinu counters this charge, in turn accusing the current govt of not fulfilling any of its poll promises
- Later, minister Srinivas explains the measures being taken by the govt to ensure water supply during summer
Vizianagaram: The zilla parishad general body witnessed chaos with a heated argument between minister Kondapalli Srinivas and ZP chairman Majji Srinivas alias Chinna Srinu over pension issues. The meeting saw shouting and commotion, with both parties exchanging political accusations, creating a tumultuous atmosphere.
Minister Srinivas alleged that the YSRCP government had abolished 10 lakh pensions in the state, which sparked an uproar in the meeting. ZP chairman Chinna Srinu strongly condemned the minister’s comments, stating that such political statements are inappropriate while the meeting was going on in a smooth way. He asked the minister if the current government had fulfilled even one of its poll promises.
As the verbal altercation escalated, P Yashaswi added fuel to the fire by accusing the previous government of draining the state’s treasury by disbursing of schemes in wrong way. This intensified the controversy, further heating the meeting.
Amidst the chaotic situation, collector B R Ambedkar intervened and successfully mediated between the two groups, restored normal situation.
Later, minister Srinivas said that the government had taken all measures to provide drinking water during summer. He said priority is being given to local bodies which are being strengthened.
He said that various works are being undertaken with the funds available under NREGS. NTR Bharosa pensions will be disbursed to every eligible individual and no one needs to be worried. Collector BR Ambedkar, MLAs and officials attended the programme.