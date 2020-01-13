Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Hyundai Aura Expected Prices, Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic, BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta, Skoda & Tata SUVs At Auto Expo 2020

Toyota Innova Crysta: Toyota has launched the BS6 version of its popular Innova Crysta but sadly, you won't get the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine anymore. Instead, it will soldier on with the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engines, both of which get an automatic option as well. But the biggest question is: how much is the premium?





Tata SUVs World Unveil: Tata Motors will have a grand pavilion that will debut a whopping four new products that include SUVs as well as an EV. What are those and when will they launch? Find out here.





Jeep Compass: Your prayers for a more affordable diesel automatic Compass below the Trailhawk will soon be realised. Jeep dealerships have also started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 50,000 but which variants will it be available in?





Skoda Vision IN: Skoda has finally revealed the sketches of its upcoming Vision IN that takes on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. It might look too radical but we're happy to report that the production version won't be much different than this model. Here are the details.



















