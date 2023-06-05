Live
- Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India
- Simpli Namdhari hosts Goodness Walkathon to raise awareness
- Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report
- Govt asks airlines to devise mechanism for reasonable pricing of air tickets
- 'ED notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife an inhuman act': Mamata Banerjee
- India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report
- Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
- Odisha train mishap: CBI to probe from sabotage angle of signaling system
- Vinsys IT Services files draft papers for IPO; to list on NSE Emerge
- UoH among Top 10 in NIRF 2023
100 Mahindra Treo electric autos flagged off on World Environment Day in Hyderabad
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), flagged off 100 Treo electric autos from Begumpet, Hyderabad. These EVs,...
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), flagged off 100 Treo electric autos from Begumpet, Hyderabad. These EVs, on World Environment Day, propagated the message of pollution-free mobility.
The Treo autos were flagged off by the Chief Guest – Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt. of Telangana, Sourabh Mishra, Head of Sales, Customer Care & Marketing, LMM, and Himanshu Aggarwal, Head of Sales & Exports, LMM.
Telangana is one of the leading states in India in promoting electric vehicles and is building a sustainable ecosystem around it. M&M has promised to invest ₹ 1000.00 Crore in the state of Telangana in phases and recently held a ground breaking ceremony for its Zaheerabad facility expansion.
The Treo auto is India’s leading electric auto and LMM, India’s No.1* 3-wheeler EV manufacturer, has sold more than 1 Lakh* 3-wheeler EVs. LMM is also one of the most trusted brands, with its electric vehicles having covered more than a billion kilometres on the Indian roads.