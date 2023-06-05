100 Mahindra Treo electric autos flagged off on World Environment Day in Hyderabad

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), flagged off 100 Treo electric autos from Begumpet, Hyderabad. These EVs, on World Environment Day, propagated the message of pollution-free mobility.

The Treo autos were flagged off by the Chief Guest – Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS – Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Govt. of Telangana, Sourabh Mishra, Head of Sales, Customer Care & Marketing, LMM, and Himanshu Aggarwal, Head of Sales & Exports, LMM.

Telangana is one of the leading states in India in promoting electric vehicles and is building a sustainable ecosystem around it. M&M has promised to invest ₹ 1000.00 Crore in the state of Telangana in phases and recently held a ground breaking ceremony for its Zaheerabad facility expansion.

The Treo auto is India’s leading electric auto and LMM, India’s No.1* 3-wheeler EV manufacturer, has sold more than 1 Lakh* 3-wheeler EVs. LMM is also one of the most trusted brands, with its electric vehicles having covered more than a billion kilometres on the Indian roads.