170 Scientists Have Unanimously Opposed to Support Electric Cars, as they Feel Alternative Fuel is More Reasonable

In Today's world, Electric cars are everywhere, they are bombarding us all from all sides, be it from their manufacturers, Politicians or all sorts of influencers. All for the namesake of ecology, at the same time, they proclaim to be ecological.

An open letter has been written by European Scientists to the European Commission, thanking the Union for is efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, but in the letter, they have pointed out major shortcomings in the strategy. Researchers have made claims that current studies to quantify the greenhouse gases associated with electrification of passenger transport are working with erroneous formulas and that instead of reducing, emissions would increase.

The scientists are seeking, removal of unilateral support for electricity from European Union legislation; this has been a key requirement. Such an advantage damages natural competition, technological neutrality and as a result, fundamentally disadvantages the development of varied alternative biofuels. Scientists are calling for a level playing field for all ways to reduce CO2 emissions.

The Problem with the present form of electrification is that, in the medium term it would largely supply it with energy from burning fossil fuels, which the humanity has been trying to avoid. In addition, due to construction of new infrastructure as well as production of electric cars would bring a new environmental burden.

The letter was signed by nearing to 170 scientific capacities, also includes two Czechs, first one Professor Jan Macek from the Center for Sustainable Mobility Vehicles, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, CTU and Associate Professor Oldrich Vitek, Head of the Department of Automobiles, internal Combustion Engines and Rail Vehicles, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, CTU.