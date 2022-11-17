765LT Spider unveiled: McLaren in Mumbai

As per the statement released by McLaren Automotive, McLaren Mumbai, would manage the first official McLaren showroom in India.

On Thursday, British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren Automotive has unveiled the 765LT Spider in its new showroom, McLaren Mumbai, which is represented by infinity cars.

The company is very much thrilled to officially begin operations in India. We would provide the full breadth of our model range to the customers and enthusiasts in the nation.

Paul Harris, Managing Director, APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, stated, I am excited for Mclaren patrons to experience the breath-taking performance and dynamic excellence embodied in our beautiful supercars.

The company stated that this new showroom facility is backed by a dedicated service centre operated by an expert team of McLaren trained engineers. This new service centre would focus on offering seamless customer experience to support McLAren's long-term growth in the Indian market.

With 765PS and 800Nm of torque, the company stated it would take mere 11 seconds to open and stow the ultra lightweight single piece electric retractable hard top of 765LT spider.