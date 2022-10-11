  • Menu
Anand Mahindra's New Scorpio- N, Nick Name is Lal Bheem-Sought help from Twitter Poll Verdict

Anand Mahindras New Scorpio- N, Nick Name is Lal Bheem-Sought help from Twitter Poll Verdict
Anand Mahindra's New Scorpio- N, Nick Name is Lal Bheem-Sought help from Twitter Poll Verdict

Anand Mahindra on Friday, received the keys for his latest addition in his garage, Scorpio-N. The business tycoon also shared the Photo of the SUV. And he added a folloup tweet, wherein he tweeted that "he could not wait" to drive it.

After days of much anticipation, Anand Mahindra has finally decided upon a name for his new Scorpio -N and its Bheem, Lal Bheem. The Industrialist has set up a Twitter poll on Friday, so that he can shortlist a nickname for the vehicle.

On Sunday, Mahindra Tweeted, "it was no contest-Bheem, it is My Lal Bheem…Thank you for your suggestions.

The other name Anand Mahindra has shortlisted was "Bicchu".

