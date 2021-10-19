Are you planning to buy TATA Punch, Get to know, some of its Prons & Cons

The Tata Punch would be available in 4 trims, Pure, adventure, Accomplished and Creative



Tata motors has recently launched its all new Punch Micro SUV in India, this vehicle is priced around Rs.5.4 lakh to Rs.9.09 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi). This car was initially revealed to all as the HBX concept during the Auto Expo, ever since; this Micro SUV has been one of the most anticipated products from the Tata Motors.



The carmaker, which has begun accepting the bookings for the Punch starting from 4th Oct, 2021, has stated that micro SUV has bagged the highest ever bookings when compared to any other Tata Model, hence, if you are planning to buy the new Tata Punch, we would like you check these below 5 pros as well as cons before you make your final decision.

Pros

1. Proportions and stance of an SUV



Tata Motors has made promise that the Production version of its punch would remain similar to the HBX concept, and hence the company has kept its promise. It has borrowed cues from the likes of the Harrier, Nexon and Safari, the new Punch has got the proportions as well as stance of an SUV, this would definitely attract customers.

2. Smart features

The punch offers a host of smart features such as LED DRls, Projector headlights, 16 inch diamond cut alloys, faux skid plates, LED Taillamps and LED DRLs. When it comes to interior, the Punch has got 7 inch touchscreen display having Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a part digital instrument, 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple Carplay, multifunctional steering wheel and more.



3. Punch comes in 4 trims/Personas

4 trims include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and creative and the company Tata, also offeres optional custom packs for all 4 variants; they include Rhythm, Dazzel and iRA. These optional packs are price in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs. 45,000, and for the premium, you can add a bunch of features from the higher spec variants lower and mid spec trims. Hence, you do not require to upgrade to higher spec variants to get certain features such as 7 inch display, 16 inch alloy, DRLs or rear camera.

4. Comes with cool off-road credentials

Tata Punch is not a 4 Wheel Drive (4WD) SUV, it still comes having few cool off-road credentials.

This vehicle is not only best in class, it has go a ground clearance about 187mm, the Punch would be offered having high approach (20.3 degree) and departure (37.6 degree) angles. Also, its water wading ability stands at 365mm. Additionally, the AMT version also available having new feature such as traction pro mode, which offers the extra boost of power to navigate through the muddy as well as low traction surfaces.

5. Punch is aggressively priced

The above vehicle start price is around Rs. 5.49 lakh for the manual and RS. 6.99 lakh for the AMT(both ex-showroom, Delhi) the punch is quite aggressively priced. In fact, the micro SUV would also undercut the segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Swift by up to over Rs. 36,000 and marginally it would be expensive than some of its other rivals such as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki ignis. The fact that you would receive SUV like product at the price point of a compact hatch would be worth considering.

Cons



1. Turbo petrol engine on offer

This vehicle, if it would had turbo petrol engine on offer, it would have been better, this is a mere wish. While the 1.2 litre Revotron is a refined motor, a Punchier turbo petrol would definitely would have sweetened the deal. Already, Tata offers one with the Altroz, alteast the top trims would have got it.

2. No diesel engine

Yes, of course, there has been growing demand for petrol cars, but considering the company is not offering a turbo petrol engine, it would have at least considered providing a diesel option. As mentioned earlier, the above vehicle is based on Altroz's platform and the carmaker offers a diesel option for the premium hatchback, hence why not with the punch.

3. Better Automatic transmission

We definitely appreciate TATA company offering an AMT option for Punch right from the launch, but we wish it would have been better if it had got an automatic transmission. The AMT certainly does the job of providing clutch-less driving, but it still has the negatives which come with any AMT and is not as fun to drive as the manual.

4. Excessive use of plastics



Punch is a good looking car, but we can't really rule out the excessive use of plastics. While it definitely makes sense for the exterior styling, we wish the cabin had a tad bit more premium fit as well as finish with regard to plastic quality used. At least, soft touch plastics may be offered in higher spec models.

5. Safety



Punch has got a 5 stars safety rating from Global NCAP having a score of 16.45 out of 17 points for adult safety. It is essentially the safest car in India, right now. However the fact that, it still only receives a lap belt for the rear middle passenger is a bit of disappointment. In fact, the Global NCAP has also recommended that, TATA examine the possibility of providing the Punch with ESC, Side head impact protection and 3 point seatbelts in all seating positions, as standard.



