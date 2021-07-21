Atul Auto partners with CSC Grameen eStore

Atul Auto, the above company is three wheeler manufacturer, it has joined hands with CSC Grameen eStore, so that it can promote ordering as well as delivery in the rural areas. As part of the partnership, the Rajkot-based firm's product range would be listed on e-store and made available to potential customers in the hinterlands and deep rural area via aspirational village level entrepreneurs.



The CSC Grameen estore, is an e-commerce initiative of CSC eGovernance Services India lTD.

Atul Auto Ltd eStore is an e-commerce initiative of CSC eGovernance Services India LTD.

Niraj Chandra, who is Director for Atul Auto has developed a robust process, so that it can generate demand for its wide range of 3 wheeled products through VLEs who would help in listing the products on CSC Grameen estores.

He, further, added village level entrepreneur would further promote as well as generate inquiries and it would facilitate the sale to end-customers in rural areas with the support of the nearest Atul Auto authorised dealership.

There are more than 5,000 tehsils and talukas in the entire nation and marketing its wide product range of LPG, CNG, diesel and electric 3 wheelers throught the above GSC Grameen eStore network of VEE's offers an exciting opportunity to reach the untapped markets.

The above scenario is win-win situation for the VLE's who have been mapped with our vast network having more than 500 touch points across 22 states, stated pushkar Sinha, Vice president of Sales and marketing at Atul Auto.