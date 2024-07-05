Bajaj Auto launches world's first CNG-powered motorcycle 'Freedom 125'

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Friday launched the world’s first CNG motorcycle -- Freedom 125, in three variants.

Starting at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom), the bike comes powered by a 125-CC engine, with the ability to toggle between petrol and Compressed Natural Gas powertrains.

The CNG motorcycle was unveiled by Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Pune.

The CNG tank will be placed under the seat and have a capacity of two kilograms. It will be coupled with a two-litre petrol tank and will have a range of 330 km, the company claimed.

"With the Bajaj Freedom, riders can reduce their operational costs by 50 per cent, leading to significantly more savings. Its longest-in-class seat and mono-linked type suspension offer superior comfort while the Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience," Bajaj said.

The Bajaj Freedom CNG runs 102 km per kg of CNG, meaning it will have a range of about 200 kms on one full tank of CNG.

According to the company, the bike generates 9.5 PS of maximum power and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

In May, Bajaj Auto launched the highly anticipated 'Pulsar NS400Z' in the country at Rs 1,85,000 (ex-showroom) in four colours -- Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey.