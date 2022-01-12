BAJAJ CT110X, Pretty Rugged Motorcycle: Perfect Commuter Bike for Indian Roads

Bajaj CT110X is a Rugged Motorcycle, it has got 115CC 1 cylinder engine, which produces output a power nearing to 8.6 PS and 9.81 NM or Torque. This bike is paired with 4 speed gear box as well as manual transmission. On his Instagram, abin-designs-511 has posted a cool Bajaj C150X concept on their Instagram.

This one has got150cc engine could suit the motorcycle quit well. Additionally, we find, it is available with pretty cool design themes. The concept bike version is definitely we find, something Bajaj must take notice of and implement in the production -spec model too.

We find Automobile enthusiasts as well as digital designers are always coming up with cool iterations of popular products. In this case, the designer has added a 150cc engine to the Baja CT110X. additionally, the bike has received indigo-Blue wheels, exposed engine, underbelly protection as well as tilted exhaust pipe. The vehicle has also got sleek tail-end as well as seat gets a sporty look. It has also got innovative concept designs such as these, the BAJAJ CT110X would gain few more traction. This Bajaj C10X may be perfect commuter motorcycle for Indian roads.