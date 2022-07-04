Best Selling Electric Cars in India, for the month of June, 2022

In the month of June, this year, Tata Motors have been able to record its highest-ever electric vehicle sales. The company has sold about 3,507 EV's in India, during the previous month. The company has been register a massive 433% YoY growth.

Tata motors has also revealed, for the month of June, car-maker has registered highest-ever monthly sales. The passenger vehicles sold by the company was around 45,197. What's more interesting is, even with regards to electric vehicle sales, the company has been able to achieve highest-ever monthly sales.

Tata motors presently commands more than 70% of the market share in the electric four-wheeler vehicle segment. The NExon EV and Tigor EV are among the top four electric cars sold in India for the month of June. The carmaker is miles ahead of MG Motor, which is placed second, it has got around 27% market share.

Tata Nexon EV

The dominance of TATA Motors in the electric four-wheeler segment is attributed to the success of its Nexon EV.

MG ZS EV

The new generation ZS EV, which was launched in India recently, found about 250 homes previous month. The carmaker has been able to achieve an increase of 145% with regards to sales of its EV's. The start price of MG ZS EV is about Rs.21.99 lakh(ex-showroom). The above vehicle has got bigger and longer wheelbase compared to Nexon.

Tata Tigor Ev

When it comes to Tata Tigor's electric avatar, this vehicle has not been successful as the EV version of the NExon SUV. The company, Tata Motors have been able to sell only about 8 units of the electric sub-compact sedan in June.

Hyundai Kona electric

Hyundai Motor's only electric offering is Kona SUV, it its 4th on the list for the top electric cars sold in India for the month of June, 2022. Later this year, the Korean car maker is planning to introduce its second electric vehicle in India. For the month of June, the company was able to sell mere 7 units of Kona electric SUV.