Chinese Flying Car Unveiled in Gitex Global, Dubai

The traffic on the roads has increased tremendously, almost everyone dreams to fly, to get rid of traffic. A Chinese Aviation firm shared a glimpse of futuristic technology, which one day can help people get away from the traffic. This will also help in decreasing the carbon emission and avoid traffic on roads, a Chinese firm tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai.

The XPeng X2, which has been developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc;s aviation affiliate, is one of the dozens of flying car projects across the world. We find only handful have been very successfully tested along with the passengers on board and it is more likely it would take more years before they are actually put into service.

The demonstration has been held with an empty cockpit, but the company has stated that it carried out a manned flight test in the year, July 2021.

The vehicle has been sleekly designed and it is capable of carrying about 2 passengers and it is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company stated it has got a top speed of about 130 km (80 miles) each year. Unlike airplanes as well as helicopters, EVTOL or electrical Vertical takeoff and landing vehicles provide quick point to point personal travel, at least in principal.

The pilot-less vehicles can surely very soon take passengers across town high above congested roadways. But the sector still faces many major challenges, which does include air traffic control, battery life, safety as well as infrastructural issues.

In the month of May, the Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated that India would have urban air mobility in the form eVTol Across the nation once the trials in United States and Canada are over