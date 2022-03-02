Classic Legends Launches BS6 Models Jawa Standard and Forty Two
The BS6 deadline is mere a month away, the Classic Legends recently launched the BS6 Models, the JAwa Standard and forty two. The prices of both bikes has been increased by Rs. 5000 to Rs.9928. The Jawa Standard start price is Rs. 173,164, the forty two’s most affordable trim costs around Rs.160,300
Here you can find, the detailed pricing structure of both new as well as old prices(Exc-showroom) of both Jawas.
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Standard
|Black/Grey, single channel ABS
|Rs. 164,300
|Rs.173,164
|Black/Grey, dual channel ABS
|Rs.173,242
|Rs.182,106
|Maroon, single channel ABS
|Rs.164300
|Rs173164
|Maroon Dual channel ABS
|Rs.173242
|Rs.183170
|Forty Two
|Haley's Teal, single channel ABS
|Rs.155300
|Rs.160300
|Haley's Teal, dual channel ABS
|Rs.164242
|Rs.169242
|Comet Red/Galactic Green/Nebula blue, single channel ABS.
|Rs.155300
|Rs.160300
|Comet Red/Galactic Green/Nebula blue, dual channel ABS.
|Rs164242
|Rs.173106
|Lumos lime, single channel ABS
|Rs.155300
|Rs.164164
|Lumos lime, dual channel ABS
|Rs164242
|Rs,173106
|Starlight blue, single channel ABS
|Rs155300
|Rs.160300
|Starlight blue, dual channel ABS
|Rs.164242
|Rs.169242
Eventhough, the Classic Legends has not revealed the accurate power figures for the BS6 JAwas, it has been stated that they are very similar to the BS4 models. For reference, the BS4 Standard as well as Forty two Churn out 27bhp and 28Nm from their 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine, which is mated to 6 speed gearbox. As the engine has been already fuel injected, the reason for the hike in the prices is because of inclusion of the larger catalytic converter as well as rationalization of the prices across the color variants.
Classic Legends has also launched the bobber-styled motorcycle, the Jawa Perak in the month of December previous year. The 334cc powerplant of the Perak has already BS6-Complaint at the time of its launch, which is larger version of the aforementioned 293cc motor. Being the flagship model in the company's portfolio, the Perak Cost around Rs. 1.94 lakhs (Ex-showroom).