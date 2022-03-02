  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Classic Legends Launches BS6 Models Jawa Standard and Forty Two

Classic Legends Launches BS6 Models Jawa Standard and Forty Two
x

The BS6 deadline is mere a month away, the Classic Legends recently launched the BS6 Models, the JAwa Standard and forty two.

Highlights

The BS6 deadline is mere a month away, the Classic Legends recently launched the BS6 Models, the JAwa Standard and forty two. The prices of both bikes has been increased by Rs. 5000 to Rs.9928. The Jawa Standard start price is Rs. 173,164, the forty two’s most affordable trim costs around Rs.160,300

The BS6 deadline is mere a month away, the Classic Legends recently launched the BS6 Models, the JAwa Standard and forty two. The prices of both bikes has been increased by Rs. 5000 to Rs.9928. The Jawa Standard start price is Rs. 173,164, the forty two's most affordable trim costs around Rs.160,300

Here you can find, the detailed pricing structure of both new as well as old prices(Exc-showroom) of both Jawas.

Model Old Price New Price
Standard
Black/Grey, single channel ABS Rs. 164,300 Rs.173,164
Black/Grey, dual channel ABS Rs.173,242 Rs.182,106
Maroon, single channel ABS Rs.164300 Rs173164
Maroon Dual channel ABS Rs.173242 Rs.183170
Forty Two
Haley's Teal, single channel ABS Rs.155300 Rs.160300
Haley's Teal, dual channel ABS Rs.164242 Rs.169242
Comet Red/Galactic Green/Nebula blue, single channel ABS. Rs.155300 Rs.160300
Comet Red/Galactic Green/Nebula blue, dual channel ABS. Rs164242 Rs.173106
Lumos lime, single channel ABS Rs.155300 Rs.164164
Lumos lime, dual channel ABS Rs164242 Rs,173106
Starlight blue, single channel ABS Rs155300 Rs.160300
Starlight blue, dual channel ABS Rs.164242 Rs.169242

Eventhough, the Classic Legends has not revealed the accurate power figures for the BS6 JAwas, it has been stated that they are very similar to the BS4 models. For reference, the BS4 Standard as well as Forty two Churn out 27bhp and 28Nm from their 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine, which is mated to 6 speed gearbox. As the engine has been already fuel injected, the reason for the hike in the prices is because of inclusion of the larger catalytic converter as well as rationalization of the prices across the color variants.

Classic Legends has also launched the bobber-styled motorcycle, the Jawa Perak in the month of December previous year. The 334cc powerplant of the Perak has already BS6-Complaint at the time of its launch, which is larger version of the aforementioned 293cc motor. Being the flagship model in the company's portfolio, the Perak Cost around Rs. 1.94 lakhs (Ex-showroom).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X