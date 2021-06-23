Delhi Self Registered Dealers Can Now Issue Temporary RC for Newly Sold Non-Transport Vehicles

Recently, the self –registration dealers in Delhi are permitted to issue temporary RCs for new non-transport vehicles. The above move aim's towards helping people to buy a vehicle and then they can get registered in other states as well. The authority to issue temporary RCs were with motor licensing officer so far.



As per the order, the temporary RCs which has been issued would be valid for 1 month.

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport minister has tweeted "Under CM @ArvinKejriwal Jo's guidance we always strive to simplify delivery of services. Self registration dealers in Delhi can now issue a temporary registration certificate for new vehicles sold from their outlet, along with unique registration mark listed under Rule 34 of DMVR".

For the purpose of issuing temporary RCs, the self-registration dealers would be allocated blocks of registration marks.

On the vehicle, the temporary registration mark would be displayed in red letters and figure on yellow background. The order read that both, designation as well as address of the self registration dealer would be cited on the registration plate.