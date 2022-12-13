Ducati launched DesertX adventure Bike India @17.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati has recently launched DesertX adventure bike in India for Rs. 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India). By virtue of its displacement as well as output level, it goes up against the likes of bikes such as Triumph Tiger 900 and the BMW F 850 GS. For reference, the Tiger is priced between Rs.13.7 lakh for the road biased GT version and Rs15.5lakh for the range-topping, off- road ready Rally Pro Variant, While the Beemer would cost you around Rs. 12.50 lakh in standard form and Rs. 13.75 lakh in adventure guise having a large fuel tank.



Ducati DesertX: Engine and underpinnings

The substantial excitement around the DesertX is down to the fact that this is the Italian manufacturer's first truly serious adventure bike in the modern era. To back up this claim, it come with a 21 inch/18-inch wire spoke wheel combo, 230mm and 220mm of suspension travel at the front as well as rear, respectively and 250mkm of ground clearance

These are impressive numbers when it comes multistrada 1260 Enduro, but are also class-leading many fronts. The X stays very much true to Ducati Roots in the frame department, using a traditional trellis frame to hold everything together.

The vehicle got this purposeful new chassis is a rather familiar motor-937cc Testatretta L-twin that does duty in the Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, Monster and Hypermotard 950. Output figures, at 110hp and 92Nm are a wee bit lower than on few Testastretta-powered bikes and we found it to have a rather mellow state of tune when we got a short spin on its homeland.

Ducati Desertx Features

As a true Ducati Fashion, the electronics suite matches the scale of the suspension travel as well as ground clearance, having a total of six riding modes on offer, which includes Enduro and Rally modes dedicated to off-road use. You also receive four power modes and a Bosch IMU to assist electronics in doing their job irrespective of the bike's orientation.

Everything is controlled via a slick-looking 5.0-inch TFT dash having optional Bluetooth connectivity. Other optional extras do include a raft of aluminium luggage units, heated grips, fog lamps and even a 8 litre auxiliary luggage units, heated grips, fog lamps and even an 8 litre auxiliary fuel tank. With the standard 21 litre fuel tank (all other fluids) topped up, DesertX tips the scales at 223kg.