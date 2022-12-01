Exclusive Showroom to Sell Bajaj Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto has recently announced that it would be setting up Chetak Technology Limited (CTL), this would be wholly owned subsidiary. The major reason for the above step is to operate the Chetak EV arm as a separate entity as whole, focusing on its design, development as well as sale of electric vehicles.

-New Showrooms would both display as well as sell the above vehicle.

-There would be exclusive Chetak Service Centres to be set up as well

Presently, the next step under CTL, would be that Chetak Scooter would be sold only via network of exclusive Chetak showrooms across india.

The Exclusive showrooms would showcase Chetak EVs, facilitate test rides, register bookings and take delivery. The network of Chetak exclusive showrooms would expand by sometime around March or April 2023. In addition, the dealership would also be setup exclusive Chetak service Centers to carry maintenance or repair work on the EVs.

As of now, there are already few Chetak Exclusive showrooms in operation in place like Pune and Thane. However, in few regions like Mumbai, the Chetak was on display and sold via KTM showrooms. Given that the number of EVs under the Chetak umbrella is set to expand the space crunch at existing Bajaj and KTM showrooms, setting up dedicated showrooms is required.