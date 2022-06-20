Ferrari plans to launch about 15 new cars by 2026

Ferrari has made an announcement that, it would launch around 15 new cars by 2026 and it would also electrify 60% of its line-up by the same year. The new launches would include the Italian brand's 1st pure EV, a new range-topping supercar and several additions to the ultra-exclusive icona Series.



Despite focus on electrification, ICE models to continue

Multiple Icona series models incoming

First pure EV to launch in the year 2025

Future Ferrari line-up : A Mix of ICE, Electrified models

At Ferrari's Capital Markets Day investor presentation, its bosses spoke about the transition to electrification, but were adamant about the continued role of combustion.

There will be "three powertrains having distinctive driving emotion" Forty percent of the cars would be pure combustion and 60% would be electrified-either pure EV or by hybridised -across the brand's portfolio.

Ferrari has confirmed that, the long awaited Purosangue SUV-which the brand expect would make up less than 20% of its sales by the year, 2026- it would arrive in September this year, initially it would be non-electrified V12 form.

First Pure-electric Ferrari due in 2025

Ferrari's 1st pure -electric car, which has been previously confirmed for a 2025 launch, it would leverage " strong commonalities having internal combustion engine" among which the brand lists race-derived powertrain technology, mechanicals and dynamic software.

Batteries would be assembled by Ferrari in Maranello in a new " e-building" facility dedicated to the design as well as construction of electric drivetrain components. In order to keep the electric cars weight down as well as enhance their rigidity, the batteries would be integrated in their chassis.

Ferrari also gave out details of its plan for the development of autonomous driving functionality across its line-up. In line with the driver focus of its cars, it would limit the autonomy to Level 2 or 2+. Ferrari emphasised that connectivity functions would always be used " first and the foremost to enhance he ownership experience and the relationship with the client.