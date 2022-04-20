Ferrari to unveil new Super car today

Ferrari is usually tight-lipped about its upcoming models. We have witnessed the Purosangue test mules for years before getting an official confirmation on Ferrari's 1ST SUV very recently. Now, the company has been teased a new supercar, on its social media handles, the above car is set to be unveiled today and we are all left guessing.



The teaser seen on Ferrari's social media handles is rather cryptic. There is not much you can make out from the fast cuts of the video, just the blue paintwork of the car and the yellow wheel centers with the prancing horse. The rest is a mystery. However, the caption reads, are you ready meet our newest mid-rear engined Berlinetta.

This confirms the engine layout and also pretty much confirms this to be the drop top version of the 296 GTB, which is set to be named the 296 GTS. Why do we think so? Well, it is too early in the F8 Tributo's life cycle for us to see a hardcore Pista-esque variant and we already have the F8 spider.