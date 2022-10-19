  • Menu
Flashy Green Lamborghini Supercar Featured at Paris Motor Show

Highlights

This Monday, Lamborghini Supercar was featured at the Paris Motor car show. The car has been entirely with LEGo Plastic Pieces, nearing to 400 thousand.. The car color was flashy green. The above car was a life size LEGO Lamborghini, this supercar does have the exact the same dimensions as the real one, a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

A life-size LEGO Lamborghini was unveiled at the Paris Auto Show. The supercar has the exact same dimensions as the real one, a Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

Visitors to the Paris Auto will be able to play as well as touch screen which triggers the sound of engine as well as controls the lighting In ad around the car.

LEGO Lamborghini features at Paris Auto Show | Reuters Video

