For the year, 2021, Maruti Recorded top Position Among the Indian Carmakers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has said, that it has been continuing to be the most preferred car brand in the nation. For the year,2021 8 out of the top 10 best selling passenger vehicles were Maruti Suzuki, 1st time in a calendar year, the automaker has claimed.

These 8 vehicles include WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga. Ertiga has joined the top 10 best selling passenger vehicles for the 1st time, in the year, 2021, interestingly, we find the hatchbacks bagged the top 4 slots in the list. The Wagon R having more than 1.83 lakh units has become the highest selling car model for the year, followed by the Swift, Baleno and Alto 800. The 8 Maruti Suzuki Models have successfully contributed more than 83% of the total volumes of top selling models and almost 38% of the total passenger vehicle sales volume in the year, 2021. Maruti Suzuki stated in the statement.