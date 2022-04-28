Get to know about new bike launches in the month April this year

In the month, of April, this time, there has been sort of launch carnival as multiple offerings have entered the Indian two-wheeler scene. And these include variety of motorcycles, starting from a small-size premium commuter to a fully dressed intercontinental touring machine.

Small size offering



With regards to affordable side of the spectrum, Yamaha has got the MT-15 its long-overdue update, bestowing it with a couple of changes to make it more desirable. Even the touring enthusiasts had received something new in the form of the Suzuki V-Strom SX. It is based on the existing Gixxer 250 with changes to its styling and cycle parts. Joining the list of the new launches, there are three color options for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Premium size offering

Moving up the displacement ladder, the BMW Motorrad has brought in three new middle weights to India, which include Pro variants of the F850 GS and F850 GS adventure along with the 2022 F 900 XRsport-tourer. Surprisingly, all these bikes, despite being pro variants, they tend to carry a lower price tag when compared to respective base trims which were available before.

Previously, Honda has introduced the 2022 edition of its big-daddy touring behemoth, the Goldwing tour DCT which receives airbag. The motorcycle is 4000 expensive now, but it has not got any update.