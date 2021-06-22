Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of two-wheelers from July 1

New Delhi : Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1.

The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices.



The company continues to drive cost savings programme aggressively, in order to minimise the impact on the customer, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.



The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market.

