Hero XPulse 200T 4V After months being Spied & Teased is for Sale Now: Price @Rs. 1.25 lac

The Hero XPulse 200T 4V shares its engine with the XPulse 200 4V, and the price of the Vehicle is Rs. 1.25 Lakh



Refreshed Styling

The Hero XPulse 200T 4V has finally gone on sale after months of being spied and teased on the internet. Given below are the top 5 things to know about the latest Hero Bike in the market.

The 200T 4V is the road-biased version of the Xpulse family, and as a result, it looks markedly different from the on/off road bike. While we find, both tank as well as body panels are similar, it is finished in new-tone colours-Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. Is also receive a smaller flyscreen that crowns an LED headlight, which sits lower than the Xpulse 200 4V. The high-mount mudguard over the front wheel has been taken off, and instead and get a conventionally mounted unit. The wheels themselves are smaller, 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends shod with tubeless, road-biased tyres. The rear tyre, in fact, it is radial and is 130mm wide.

Same Engine as the XPulse 200 4V

A big step up for the 200T comes in the form of modern, 4-Valve engine, that also powers the XPulse 200. The 199.6cc air and oil cooled engine makes 19.1 at 8500 rpm and 17.3Nm at 6500 rpm. It is paired with a 5 speed gearbox. Compared to the Xpulse 200T 2V, the peak output figures are 0.7hp and 0.2Nm are higher.

Modern Features

The XPulse 200T 4V has got a decent set of features which include LED headlight and tail-light, an all-digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity, which also shows turn by turn navigation. Hero has also thrown in a nifty, USB charger under the seat and side stand engine cut off.

Enticing Pricing

Hero has done a great job, when it comes to pricing the XPulse 200T 4V. At Rs. 1.25 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi) you get a 200cc class, 20hp bike for price of 150cc bikes such as the Yamaha FZS-Fi and Honda XBlade. The only motorcycle which came close to it, based on the output figures as well as price is, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Availability

If you wish to own the Hero XPulse 200T 4V, it can be booked at any Hero MotoCorp dealership in India. Deliveries of the bike are expected to begin shortly.