Honda discontinues production of Diesel cars as policy change by Indian Govt

The Japanese car major, Honda is planning to discontinue its diesel cars in India. The company is reportedly attempting to focus its attention on both, clean as well as sustainable mobility.



Moreover, the decision to stop manufacturing the diesel cars comes in the backdrop, that the Indian government introducing stricter emission norms. The vehicles sold under the Phase 2 of Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms would have to comply with the Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

Lately, Honda has been focusing on adding hybrid cars to its fleet, while attempting to chalk out a comprehensive electric vehicle strategy for an emerging country like India.

The Indian government has been actively promoting the electronic vehicles by offering subsidies to the customers and manufacturers under its myriad production linked incentive schemes. Thus, it is quite reasonable, that Honda is attempting a pivot on its old strategy.

However, Honda is not the only company to employ a change in strategy anticipating the new norms. As per the multiple reports, the production of Skoda Octavia as well as superb luxury sedans would be terminated in India for the coming next year due to RDE Norms.

It is pertinent to note that because of deteriorating air quality in India, the government directly went from BS4 norms to BS6, skipping an entire generation of the emission norms.

The auto industry is not very happy about the sudden policy change, but the government remain steadfast in its decision.