Husqvarna Makes Grand Entry in Electric Mobility with the E-Pillion Concept

Husqvarna Motorcycles is marching forward towards the future with its zero-emission product range in order to broaden the Brand's appeal among the existing riders and also it targets whole set of new audience.

Husqvarna has drawn inspiration from its pioneering successful design Vitpilen and Svatpilen models, the brand also offers a tantalizing vision of its future move into electric urban mobility, by introducing E-Pilen Concept.

The present Husqvarna street range is already known to be smart, progressive, dynamic as well as purely design oriented. The above values would help continue to be its hallmarks for the E-mobility line. It has made clear statement of its intent with the E-pilen Concept.

The E-Pilen's concept has been developed keeping in mind, the urban commuter as well as a leisure rider in mind, it has a power output of 8 kW and its range is 100 km.

The Huavarna Motorcycles have kept an open approach for all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed as well as swapped solutions. The E-Pilen Concept does features both modular as well as swappable battery system, enabling the power pack to be exchanged, extending both the appeal as well as utility of electric motorcycles to all those who are considering to switch.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles always aim towards developing new products which are accessible to the broadest possible spectrum of rides. The E-mobility range would not only retain but it would also like to continue the riding pleasure as well as dynamics refined through its experience as well as long history of the brand.

The Husqvarna motorcycles desire, to supports it ambitious plans of E-mobility initiative, Hence it has strategically expanded its dealer presence be it urban or metropolitan areas.

Development of the E-mobility range is already well-advanced concept and additional information would be released in the near future.