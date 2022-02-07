Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs, creates beautiful scrambler in neo-retro styling based on Yamaha FZ-X

If you are a starter, the first thing, which would catch your attention would be, its redesigned fuel tank having dual tone, comprising electric blue as well as black shades along with cracking pattern design on it. Its radiator shrouds as well as exhaust canister are protected by the cover, which is anodised in the dark golden color.



When it comes to the tail section, it has got chopped short and curved upwards. As a result, the bike receives a shorter saddle with a nice ribbed pattern. The seat has got a signature pillion cowl and can only accommodate the rider.

The rear fender has also been chopped off as well as the saddle frame now hosts an aftermarket LED stripe, which does act a brake light. Front fender also tends appear shorter than the stock model. Other addition, which enhances its retro styling is new bar end mirrors.

Other highlights such as a rear type hugger, an engine bely crash guard, fork gaiters and a round headlight having integrated circular DRLs having been carried forward from the donor bike.

The customised FZ-X presently rides on new dual purpose block pattern tyres, which should make the bike more capable in off-road conditions. However, these new tyres would be wrapped around the same blacked-out spoke alloy wheels.

No changes in Specs

In its regular avatar, the Yamaha FZ-X would be available in three color options such as Matte Copper, Matte Black and Metallic Blue. No changes has been reported with regards to bike specifications.

Powering the FZ-X is the 149cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder air-cooled engine which tend to develop 122 bhp and it produces a torque of 13.3Nm. This monitor would be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties would be handled by the telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties would be taken care by disc brakes at both ends, aided by the single channel ABS as standard. The price for FZ- X would begin at Rs. 1.17 lakh and it may go up to Rs1.20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

