Hyundai confirms the launch of 1st N line Model for India

Recently, Hyundai has confirmed the launch of the 1st N line Model for India for the year 2021, and more models would be introduced in the next few years. India would debut its N performance brand in India with the i20 N line which was spied testing on the Indian soil on few occasions earlier.



• Hyundai to debut performance-oriented N line range

• I20 N Line would be the 1st model in the lineup

• Full-blown N cars having more power could come in the future

Hyundai N Brand: India entry details

To start off, Hyundai would 1st launch its N line cars in India, which mostly come having exhaust as well as suspension upgrades when compared to standard model and it also boasts of having sporty exterior and interior embellishments. The company has stated that its N models would be accessible to all, which hints that these models might be priced very aggressively.

Hyundai i20 N Line

In India, Kicking things off for the N Line brand, it could be the i20 N line. Similar to other markets, i20 N would be powered by the 120hp, 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine, which would have sportier exhaust and also would have few suspension changes when compared to the stand model in order to give it a sportier setup. The i20 N line would sit at the top of the i20 range in India.

What else to expect?

Following the i20 N line, there could be number models having similar upgrades in the pipleline. As reported by us earlier, the Hyundai would look at getting full-blown N cars, which get more powerful engines, a stiffened chassis, powerful engines, a stiffened chassis, upgraded springs as well as dampers, an improved steering as well as better brakes to India later.

Hyundai is also mulling the import of the full-blown 204hp i20 N under the 2,500-quota scheme. This might be positioned as a halo product for the brand in India. If Hyundai finds success with its imported N cars, the company might start locally assembling the models in the near future.