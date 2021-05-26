Hyundai decides to temporarily close its plant in Chennai for 5 days, when workers began Protesting over the Covid-19 scare             

As per the latest reports, Hyundai plant workers staged a brief, sit in protest and voiced their concern about increase in Covid-19 infection in the TN state, following this act, the Hyundai Company has made a decision to temporarily shut down its operation starting from 25th May to May 29th, 2021.



Hyundai Motor India has been reportedly, suspending its operation at its manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after there has been face-off between the workers and the top management for some time on Monday 24th, 2021. The plant workers sat in protesting and voiced their concerns of rising high number of corona cases in the states, especially among the workers. To that effect, the South Korean car manufacturing company has decided that, it would temporarily close its plant operation at the Chennai facility for period of 5 days, starting from 25th May 2021 to 29th May, 2021.

Hyundai Motor India, confirming its suspension of its operation, in the media statement, it stated, " Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, the Hyundai management has made a decision to temporarily suspend the plant operation for the period of 5 days, beginning from 25th May 2021 until 29th May 2021. The carmaker also stated that, on 24th May, Monday, the plant operations were carried out as per the schedule.

Hyundai also stated that, the company has undertaken a number of proactive as well as progressive measures, so that it can safeguard as well as ensure the health and wellbeing of its entire workforce.

In its statement, the Hyundai has stated that, the company has gone ahead and taken numerous protective progressive measures so that it can safeguard as well as ensure both health and wellbeing of its entire workforce. Additionally, beginning of this month, the company has made a donation of about 5 crore to Tamil Nadu government to help fight against ongoing covid-19 pandemic, 2nd wave.

Hyundai is not only the car manufacture to face temporary factory closures in India due to the growing unrest among the workers due to high rise number of Covid-19 cases. Earlier this week, Even workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant, which is also located in Tamil Nadu in Oragadam near Chennai, has stated that they will go on strike on Wednesday because they felt that, Covid related safety demands has not been met. The strike threat at the Renault-Nissan plant came ahead of a court hearing over the allegations from workers that social distancing norms were not followed and factory health policies did not sufficiently addressed the risk to lives.